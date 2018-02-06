× Lake County reports 7 flu-related deaths this season

MENTOR, Ohio– There have been seven flu-related deaths in Lake County this flu season.

The Lake County General Health District said the deaths occurred between September and now. Flu season typically lasts from October through May.

None of the victims were children. All were over the age of 65.

Lake County health officials said the area is still seeing influenza-like symptoms, but the number of hospitalizations is down. The county is trending away from peak flu season.

The Ohio Department of Health said influenza A, or H3N2, is the most common virus this season. H3N2-dominant flu seasons are associated with more severe illness, especially among children and older adults. Vaccine effectiveness against H3N2 viruses has been around 30 percent.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, cough, runny or stuffy nose, fatigue and muscle aches. The flu can lead to complications like pneumonia, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions.

More information on the flu can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website