‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Cora Moore

As we celebrate Black History Month, we are sharing the words and writings of students from Northeast Ohio.

Here is Cora Moore's message:

"Martin Luther King Jr. has given me an opportunity to make my own choices, and for my voice to be heard.

I am living Dr. King`s dream through leadership, and taking advantage of many opportunities.

As a woman of color, I am able to freely express my feelings and thoughts while feeling respected, and knowing my voice matters and will be heard.

Learning in a diverse environment has pushed me to find my voice and step up for my community.

As a female at my high school, I work with the leadership committee to provide a space for our female students to excel.

Martin Luther King Jr. has inspired me to be a leader amongst my peers."

