‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Cora Moore

As we celebrate Black History Month, we are sharing the words and writings of students from Northeast Ohio.
Here is Cora Moore's message:
"Martin Luther King Jr. has given me an opportunity to make my own choices, and for my voice to be heard.
I am living Dr. King`s dream through leadership, and taking advantage of many opportunities.
As a woman of color, I am able to freely express my feelings and thoughts while feeling respected, and knowing my voice matters and will be heard.
Learning in a diverse environment has pushed me to find my voice and step up for my community.
As a female at my high school, I work with the leadership committee to provide a space for our female students to excel.
Martin Luther King Jr. has inspired me to be a leader amongst my peers."
