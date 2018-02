GALION, Ohio — Galion police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Makaylia Brady is 5’3″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a blue North Face sweater and white Nikes with decorative paint splatters on the side.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Patton at the Galion Police Department.