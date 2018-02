Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another system is on the move and has its eyes on NE Ohio. It has brought another shot of snow for everyone. General amounts will be in the 1-3″ category by Tuesday morning.

Yet another round of snow will move into NE Ohio again overnight tonight into Wednesday. Several inches of accumulation are possible as this one moves through. Right now, our southeast counties could get the majority of the accumulation.

Here is a look at the hour-by-hour forecast:

**Weather updates, here**