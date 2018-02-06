Eagles announce tour stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Eagles are headed to Cleveland.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt, along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, have added six more “An Evening with the Eagles” concerts, with the stop at Quicken Loans Arena Oct. 20.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 16 through Ticketmaster.com.

The Eagles have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide and have scored six No. 1 albums. They’ve also won six Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.