Drivers dealing with potholes: How to file a damage claim or report a problem

CLEVELAND, Ohio- Pothole season is in full bloom in Cleveland, and it's making for a frustrating commute for unlucky drivers.

Tracey Bradnan was on her way to work on Tuesday morning when she hit a pothole on the eastbound Shoreway near Dead Man’s Curve. “The pothole was enormous and I knew immediately that I probably had a flat tire. By the time I made the turn onto 90 East, I could hear that I had a flat tire,” said Bradnan.

Her car was one of dozens of vehicles disabled by the same potholes on the Shoreway over the past couple of days.

“Of course when you hit a pothole that size and immediately have a flat tire, the rest of my morning was ruined. I was late for work; I had to talk with my insurance company several times. The ODOT Cleveland folks were terrific; they tried to change my tire but they couldn’t, so I had to call a tow truck,” she said.

Depending on which stretch of highway you're on, the repair work is the responsibility of either the City of Cleveland or ODOT.

In Tracey Bradnan’s case, it was Cleveland’s jurisdiction and by late morning, crews had patched the large pothole on the Shoreway. Bradnan is hoping the city will pay for the damage to her vehicle, which could include the cost of a tire, a wheel and a realignment.

She says the potholes are creating a dangerous situation. “Especially in areas where it’s high speed traffic, you’ve got to fix those potholes as soon as possible, because they’re doing terrible damage and someone is going to get hurt," said Bradnan.

If you need to file a pothole damage claim, click HERE for the City of Cleveland, or HERE for the State of Ohio.