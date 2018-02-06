Cleveland police seek witness after man shot multiple times on city’s west side

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a witness in a recent shooting in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

The victim arrived home from work on West 57th Street near Bridge Avenue on Jan. 25. He was parking his car in his driveway when he was approached by two men.

According to police, the pair tried to rob the man and shot him multiple times. The suspects then ran southbound on West 57th Street.

Another male also fled, running north on West 57th and stopping at a house to tell residents to call police. Detectives are working to identify that man.

On Tuesday, police released a surveillance photo from the neighboring school that shows the witness.

The victim remains at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Second District Detective Bureau at 216-623-2755.