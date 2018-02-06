Cavs coach Tyronn Lue leaves game in second quarter

ORLANDO, Florida – Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach Tyronn Lue left the game against Orlando with an undisclosed illness in the second quarter of the game Tuesday night.

Lue headed to the locker room about 6 minutes into the second half. Team trainer Steve Spiro was with him. Fox Sports Ohio announced that he will stay at the arena in the locker room.

Assistant coach Larry Drew took over coaching duties.

#Cavs say Coach Lue will remain in locker room for 2nd half (illness). Associate Head Coach Larry Drew takes over. — Allie Clifton (@FSOAllieOop) February 7, 2018

Ty Lue just left the bench to go to the locker room with Cavs trainer Steve Spiro during the timeout. The Cavs assistants drew up a play together and now Larry Drew is addressing the team in the huddle. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2018

No word from the Cavs right away about why Lue left. Fox 8 will update this story as details become available from Orlando.