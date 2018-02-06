Box truck hits man in Cleveland, sends motorcycles falling onto victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A man died following a bizarre crash on Cleveland's east side Tuesday morning.

It happened on St. Clair Avenue and East 79th Street at about 7:30 a.m.

The Cleveland Division of Police said a 20-year-old man was in the crosswalk when the driver of a box truck lost control on the icy street.

The truck went off the road and hit a utility pole, which broke. Police said the vehicle struck an RTA bus stop sign and two more utility poles, before hitting the pedestrian.

The side of the truck was sheered off during the crash and two motorcycles, which were not secured, fell onto the victim.

The man was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 51-year-old Ashtabula man, ran from the scene, but returned to surrender to officers. The case will be turned over to the prosecutor's office to consider charges.