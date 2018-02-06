Already have the flu this season? You could get it again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- What could possibly be worse than getting the flu?

How about getting it twice in the same season.

Here’s the good news: Spring is getting closer, and with it the end of a particularly brutal flu season.

The bad news: The flu season is just reaching its peak with several more weeks to go.

Even more bad news? If you’ve already suffered from the flu, it could happen again.

"So there's influenza A and influenza B, and if you have influenza A, that doesn't mean that you're not going to get influenza B. You can very well get that," says Doctor Lolita McDavid, Director of Child Advocacy and Protection at University Hospitals.

She says every flu season is made up of varying strains of the virus.

This year’s dominant strain is H3N2 or influenza A.

The influenza B strain is just starting to surface and experts believe the flu shot will be more effective for that strain and others that will begin to circulate this year.

"So you do want to get a flu shot that covers as much of the influenza virus as possible."

Joe Piccolo of Cleveland said, "For myself, I know that you can get the flu shot; however, I feel that those are especially good for those who are at-risk."

But everyone is at-risk, especially young children and the elderly.

So if you might be thinking there’s no point in getting the flu shot now, think again, even if you’ve already been sick.

According to the FDA, the seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to lower your risk of getting sick and spreading it to others, even if it’s not 100% effective.

Mariama Ceesay of Cleveland said, "I got the shot, and I also got the flu a couple days ago."

Dr. McDavid said, "What we do know is that if you got the flu shot and you get the flu, your case of flu will probably not be as severe as if you did not get the flu shot."

