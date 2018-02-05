Wedding dress lost and found…but there’s one still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWICK, Ohio - A mix-up by a dry cleaner in Willowick back in 1985 has turned into an amazing lost and found story wedding dress story.

After two separate weddings, a dry cleaner gave two wedding dresses to the wrong families.

When Ame Bartlebaugh found what she thought was her mom's wedding dress, it turned out that it wasn't. The wrong dress had been in her grandmother's attic for years. Ame decided to post a picture of the dress on Facebook to see if the true owner might be found.

That's when Courteny Harilla saw the dress and realized it was her mom's. (The wrong dress her mom had received had been destroyed in a flood in 2013. It wasn't until then that they realized it wasn't the right dress.)

Ame returned the dress to Courtney on Monday evening.

The woman who posted the dress on Facebook is getting married in December of next year. The dry cleaner gave her mother’s dress to another person. She’s still missing the dress and would like to wear it, or something from it, for her wedding. Internet - do your thing! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/f6NkAxJFrQ — Brian Havrilla (@brianhavrilla) February 6, 2018

"I was shocked like everyone was like 'Oh you're never gonna find it.' It is hopeless. You should just donate it or sell it or something. I was like 'Oh we'll give it a couple months and see if anything pops up.' But I wasn't expecting it this fast," says Ame.

"It's amazing. You should never give up hope for things that you care about to happen eventually. Just never give up hope," says Courtney.

The mystery here is that the dress worn by Ame's mom is still missing. The family is asking anyone who got married in June of 1985 and took their dress to a Willowick dry cleaner to check their box.

It just might be THE dress that Ame is looking for.