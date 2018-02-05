Trooper honored for saving elderly man from vicious dog attack

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– “He didn’t just rescue me, he saved my life,” said Roy Warner, 72, of New London.

Dash cam video was rolling when Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Glascox arrived at Warner’s home on state Route 18 on Oct. 26, 2017.

Trooper Glascox was out on a traffic accident call, when reports of an elderly man being mauled by a family pet came across the scanner.

Warner said had just returned home from a birthday dinner with his wife and he went back outside to his car to retrieve an item he forget. He said that’s when the dog went on the attack.

He fought with the adult male boxer for more than 15 minutes on the front porch of his home before Trooper Glascox arrived on scene.

Trooper Glascox ultimately having to shoot the dog three times to stop the attack.

“As I was approaching the structure, Mr. Warner was laying on his left side just inside the threshold of the front door, mostly out on the porch. The canine was literally right on top of him.”

The trooper said Warner’s wife was also attacked, but not as severe.

“I was trying to get Mr. Warner’s wife, Mrs. Warner, to step away from the house so I could take the shot. That was the only shot I had and it was directly across from Mr. Warner,” Glascox said.

On Monday, in front of the victim and his family, Trooper Glascox received a certificate of recognition for his quick thinking and lifesaving actions.

Warner had to be taken by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center. He was hospitalized for 21 days for severe injuries to his face, arms and hands. He had 10 surgeries.

He is still facing intensive rehabilitation.

It’s still not clear why the dog went on the attack.