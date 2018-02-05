Three cars stolen from Willoughby Hills dealership

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio– Police in Willoughby Hills are investigating the thefts of three vehicles from a dealership.

Officers spotted two suspicious cars, a dark-colored sedan and a crossover, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the vehicles had invoice stickers still on the driver’s side windows and were speeding down Bishop Road.

Police lost sight of them at the Interstate 90 ramp.

Investigators learned the night key drop-off door at Eastside Mazda, located on Chardon Road, was heavily damaged. Three vehicles were stolen: a 2018 light blue Mazda CX-5, a 2017 machine gray Mazda 6 and a 2018 machine gray CX-5.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willoughby Hills Police Department at 440-942-9111.