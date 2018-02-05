Teen suicide epidemic: More students have taken their own lives in NE Ohio than anywhere in country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tragic topic has dominated our headlines recently: More students have taken their own lives in Northeast Ohio than in any other community in America.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people and every single one is preventable.

This week, Stefani Schaefer takes an in-depth look at why we are seeing an increase nationally, and especially right here at home.

**Watch the first part of Stefani's series in the video, above**

Coming up Tuesday on FOX 8 News at 10 p.m.: Stefani shares the powerful stories of suicide survivors, and their must-see advice for teenagers and parents.