Statewide alert issued for missing elderly couple

LOVELAND- The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing elderly couple.

Selma and Robert Cornelius were last seen Sunday at 6 p.m. at their residence on Oak Drive in Loveland, Ohio.

Authorities say Selma Cornelius, 80, suffers from Dementia. She is 5′ 4″ and weighs 150 pounds. Robert Cornelius also suffers from Dementia. He is 83 years old, is 5′ 8″ and weighs 180 pounds.

The couple is believed to be driving a burgundy 2016 Ford Fusion with OH license plate number ELZ-2948.

Please call 911 if you see the couple or their vehicle.