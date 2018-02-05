‘Selfie Kid’: 13-year-old becomes viral sensation after Super Bowl pic with Justin Timberlake

A 13-year-old became a viral sensation during Super Bowl LII Sunday.

Ryan McKenna was enjoying the halftime show, when Justin Timberlake walked right through his section. McKenna acted fast — and was able to take a selfie with JT while he performed “Can’t Stop the Feeling” on live TV.

“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,’” McKenna told TwinCities.com. “I just went for it.”

Not long after sharing that photo — McKenna said his phone blew up with responses. He was dubbed “Selfie Kid” on Twitter.

That #satisfying moment when you become the top meme of 2018. #selfiekid — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) February 5, 2018

Twitter followers were quick to share memes of McKenna, who looked down at his phone right after the selfie was snapped.

He told Good Morning America that he had a video going on his phone at the time, and his phone shut off. He said that’s why he was looking down at his phone right after snapping the selfie.

McKenna flew in for the game from his home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Sunday. He and his family were to fly back Monday morning — but after McKenna’s new-found popularity and his GMA appearance, the trip home has been delayed a bit.

See his full GMA interview here: