Seahawks’ Frank Clark confirms father, 3 other family members died in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seattle Seahawks player Frank Clark says his father was among four family members who were killed in last week's house fire on Hillview Road in Cleveland.

Clark tweeted about the fire and his loss Sunday night.

My father was killed in an arson fire along with 3 other members of my family on the East Side of Cleveland. Pray for me and my family during this time. pic.twitter.com/bjXxHCRe4n — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 4, 2018

The Seahawks also tweeted a statement on his loss:

The fire started at around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Hillview Road. A 46-year-old woman jumped from the second floor of the home and was hospitalized.

Fire officials said a 46-year-old man, his 3-year-old son an 8-year-old granddaughter and a 44-year-old nephew were killed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ESPN reports that Clark, 24, grew up in Los Angeles until he was 12 and his mother sent him to live with family in Cleveland.

