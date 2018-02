× Route 2 east in Willoughby reopens after 14-car crash

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Route 2 eastbound at Route 91 in Willoughby has reopened after a 14-car crash.

The crash happened at 7:15 a.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Crews were brought in to de-ice the roads, and the road was reopened at just before 9 a.m.

UPDATE: Route 2 is now open 8:55am — Lake County Sheriff (@lakeohsheriff) February 5, 2018