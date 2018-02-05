Nick Foles, adorable baby daughter steal hearts during Super Bowl celebration

MINNEAPOLIS — Super Bowl LII was an improbable run for the Philadelphia Eagles — and especially quarterback Nick Foles.

But for the first time, they’re both Super Bowl champions, knocking off the New England Patriots 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As Foles celebrated, his adorable baby, Lily, was right at his side.

“To be on the podium with my wife Tori and my daughter Lily, I mean that’s what it’s about,” Foles said. “We’re Super Bowl champs, but time does stop when you look in your daughter’s eyes and you get to celebrate this moment.”

Foles is the first backup quarterback to win a Super Bowl since Tom Brady did it in the 2001 season. He was 28 of 43 passing for 373 yards and three scores.

He is the third quarterback to start and win the Super Bowl after starting three or fewer games in the regular season, joining Doug Williams (Washington, Super Bowl XXII) and Jeff Hostetler (New York Giants, Super Bowl XXV).

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this, but I felt good, I felt calm,” Foles said. “I think the big thing that helped me was knowing that I didn’t have to be Superman. I have amazing teammates, amazing coaches around me, and all I have to do is go play as hard as I could and play for one another, play for those guys and not look at the scoreboard, not look at the time. Just go out there and play. Don’t worry about it, and came away with a victory.”

