Missing: Hailey Dysert Caraballo

CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Hailey Dysert Caraballo, 15, went missing a few weeks after her 15th birthday in July.

SHe is 5'2" and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen leaving Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2704.

