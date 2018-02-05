Medical examiner on 5-year-old’s death: Homicide by ‘unspecified means’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday said 5-year-old Jordan Rodriguez died from homicide by "unspecified means."

Investigators found the remains of the little boy behind a house on West 80th Street on Dec. 19. Court documents said the body showed signs of abuse, including broken ribs.

*Watch a past report in the video, above*

His mother, 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, was charged with murder, felonious assault, endangering children and offenses against a human corpse. She pleaded not guilty and her bond was set at $1 million.

The mother's boyfriend, 36-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, was indicted for murder, felonious assault, endangering children and gross abuse of a corpse.

Last week, investigators also announced Larissa Rodriguez and children’s services provider Nancy Caraballo were indicted on trafficking in food stamps in the case.

**Read more, here**