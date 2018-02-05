× Justin Timberlake adds second tour stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Fresh off his Super Bowl halftime show performance, Justin Timberlake added more shows to his “Man Of The Woods” Tour.

Timberlake is coming to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on March 31 during the first leg of the North American tour. He’ll return to The Q on Oct. 2.

Tickets for the second stop go on sale on Feb. 12. Prices range from $49.50 to $225, plus fees.

The “Man Of The Woods” album was released Friday and features the single “Filthy.”

Timberlake’s Super Bowl appearance featured a medley of his hits, including “SexyBack,” “Mirrors” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” as well as a tribute to Prince. But a 13-year-old taking a selfie stole the show.