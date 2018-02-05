‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Kaijiq Lamberson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we celebrate Black History Month, we are sharing the words and writings of students from Northeast Ohio.

Here is Kaijiq Lamberson's message:

"Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream, and I'm a perfect representation by enjoying not just the luxury, but the right to a free education.

And through the understanding and acknowledgement of the fact that no man, woman, or child should be treated differently based on the color of their skin, nationality or religion...

to my friends, family and future children -- I offer this tradition of love for all people with no conditions, in honor of Dr. King's vision.

Just as Martin Luther King once did, I dare to be different by not settling for less or being content with what is given..

I won't allow the image of African Americans to be battered or be the topic of distinctive chatter.

I just want all to understand black lives matter.

But this is not a call for riot..

Nor do I wish for the voices of the troubled to be silenced.

I wish to promote Dr. King's brilliance by finding a solution without violence."

**See a list of Black History Month events and celebrations, here**