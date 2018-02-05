‘Frasier’ dad John Mahoney dies at 77

CHICAGO — A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known for playing the dad on “Frasier” has died. He was 77.

Mahoney’s longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Monday that Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced.

TMZ, who was first to report Mahoney’s death, said the actor died while in hospice care.

Mahoney was best known for his role as Martin Crane. He played the role of Frasier and Niles’ father for 11 seasons. Mahoney was nominated for an Emmy twice for the role. He won a SAG award for his role on the show.

He also had roles in “Flipped,” “Barton Fink,” “Say Anything” and “Hot in Cleveland,” among others. Mahoney worked in film and television for more than three decades.

Frasier casting director Jeff Greenberg mourned Mahoney’s loss on Twitter.

“I’ve not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor,” Greenberg said. “We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together.”

The great John Mahoney passed away today at age 77. I've not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor. We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together. pic.twitter.com/hn3SZwuEy4 — Jeff Greenberg (@JeffGreenbergCD) February 5, 2018

