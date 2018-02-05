Forecast: Snowy periods with below-normal temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A round of snow brought a coating to 2″ through 2 a.m. With a little lake enhancement behind the front the snow-belt could see up to 3″ before things quiet down. Temperatures are in the 20s and single-digit wind chills are expected early this morning with a sustained NW wind around 15 mph.

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast through early afternoon.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Cold again today, with temperatures only in the low 20s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Another system moves in tonight bringing a shot of snow for everyone. General amounts will be around an inch by Tuesday morning.

Yet another round of snow is expected on Wednesday. Several inches of accumulation are possible as this one moves through and is one to watch.