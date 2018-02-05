Aldi holding hiring events for all Ohio stores

If you’re looking for a job, Aldi is hosting a one-day hiring spree for all Ohio grocery stores as it looks to fill 300 positions across the region.

According to a press release, all Aldi stores in the state will hold hiring events on Monday, Feb. 12 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Aldi says it is known for offering wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry (wages range from at $12.35 to $24/hour).

Job seekers can fill out applications in-person at the event.

Here is a look at the positions:

• Store Associate – $12.35 per hour plus, a pay increase to $12.70 per hour after 6 months of employment

• Shift Manager – $12.35 per hour, plus a $4.75 per hour premium when performing manager duties and a pay increase after 6 months of employment

• Assistant Manager – $18.00 per hour

• Manager Trainee – $49,920 per year ($24.00 per hour averaging 40 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $65,000 to $95,000 per year as a Store Manager

Job Requirements:

• Must be 18 years or older to apply

• High school diploma or GED preferred

• Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday

• Retail experience preferred

• Previous store management or general management experience is preferred for Manager Trainees

• Management experience preferred for Assistant Managers

• Drug screening and background check

• Ability to lift 45 pounds

Read more about Aldi and the positions, here.

40.417287 -82.907123