Akron toddler who died outside in cold identified

AKRON, Ohio– The toddler who died after being found outside in the cold has been identified.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is 2-year-old Wynter Parker.

Her mother found her on the front porch of an apartment complex on Doty Drive in Akron at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. The girl was unresponsive and taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she died.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Parker suffered severe hypothermia. The official cause of death has not been determined.