2018 Lenten fish fry locations

CLEVELAND – The Lenten Fish Fry season has returned in Northeast Ohio! Lent begins on Wednesday, February 14 with Ash Wednesday.

Why is it Fish Fry “season”? Many Christian churches abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as the “fish fry season.”

Churches, organizations and restaurants host Lenten seafood lunches and dinners for the community to enjoy. Here’s a list – you can find one via the interactive map or look for a location alphabetically.

If you have a Fish Fry you’d like to have us list, please send the name of the church, the address, the times of the dinner and a link to your website/information to tips@fox8.com.

American Legion Post 421

22001 Brookpark Road

Fairview Park, Ohio

4:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Click here for details.

American Slovak Club

2915 Broadway Ave.

Lorain, Ohio

11am-8pm

Click here for details.

Church of the Holy Angels

18205 Chillicothe Rd.

Chagrin Falls, Ohio

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for details.

Copper Stone Catering & Event Center

4630 Ridge Road. Brooklyn, Ohio 44144

Dinner served 4:00pm-9:00pm

Click here for details.

Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center

Lenau Park

7370 Columbia Rd.

Olmsted Township

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here for details.

First United Methodist Church of Akron

263 E Mill Street

Akron, OH 44308

Feb. 23, March 9 & March 23rd

5pm-7pm

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Stow/Knights of Columbus

3179 Kent Rd

Stow, OH 44224

4:30pm-7pm

Click here for information

John Knox Presbyterian Church

25200 Lorain Road

North Olmsted, Ohio 44070

4pm-8pm

Through March 16

Click here for information

Johnson United Methodist Church

3409 Johnson Road

Norton, Ohio 44203

Every other Friday, starting Feb. 16

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Click here for details.

Knights of Columbus Hall

2055 Glenmount Ave.

Akron, Ohio

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more details.

Mary Queen of Peace

4423 Pearl Rd.

Cleveland, Ohio

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more details.

Medina VFW Post 5137

3916 Pearl Rd.

Medina, Ohio

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more details.

Merwin’s Wharf

1785 Merwin Avenue

Cleveland Ohio 44113

Click here for information

Normandy Catering, Inc.

30310 Palisades Pkwy

Wickliffe, OH 44092

4pm-7:30pm

Click here for details.

Our Lady of Guadalupe

9080 Shepard Rd.

Macedonia, Ohio

5:30pm-7:30pm

Click here for more details.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish Hall

708 Erie St

Grafton, OH 44044

5pm-7pm

February 16, March 2, 9,16, and 23

Click here for information.

Polish American Citizens Club

472 Glenwood Ave.

Akron, Ohio

4:30pm-8pm

Click here for more details.

Queen of Heaven Parish

1800 Steese Rd

Uniontown, OH 44685

4:30pm-7pm

Click here for information.

The Rustic Grill at StoneWater

1 Club Drive

Highland Hts, Oh 44143

Fridays, 11:30am – 9:00pm

Click here for details.

St. Albert the Great

6667 Wallings Rd

North Royalton, OH 44133

4pm-7pm

No fish fry March 9

Click here for more information.

St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church

7700 Hoertz Rd.

Parma, Ohio

5pm-7pm

Click here for more information

St. Barnabas Lenten Fish Fry

9451 Brandywine Rd

Northfield Ohio 44067

4:30pm-7pm

Click here for information

St. Bernadette Parish

2256 Clague Rd., Westlake 44145

5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

February 9th, February 23, March 9, March 23

Click here for more details.

St. Charles Borromeo

5891 Ridge Rd.

Parma, Ohio

4pm-7pm

Click here for more details.

St. Clarence Catholic Parish

30106 Lorain Road

North Olmsted, Ohio 44070

4:30pm-7pm

Click here for information

St. Colette Catholic Church

330 West 130TH Street

Brunswick, OH, 44212

4:30 pm- 7pm

Click here for more information.

Sts. Constantine & Helen Cathedral

3352 Mayfield Rd.

Cleveland Heights, Ohio

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here for more details.

St. Dominic Parish

3455 Norwood Road

Shaker Heights, Ohio

5pm- 8pm

Click here for more details.

St. Gabriel Catholic Church

9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road

Concord Township, OH 44060

5pm-7:30pm

Click here for more information

St. James Parish

17514 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, Ohio

5:30pm-7:30pm

Click here for details

St. Joseph Church

12700 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville, Ohio

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

February 16 and March 16 only

Click here for more details.

St. Jude

590 Poplar St.

Elyria, Ohio

5pm-7pm

Click here for more details.

St. Leo the Great Parish

4940 Broadview Rd

Cleveland, OH 44109

4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for details.

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church

St. Mary’s Social Hall

300 Union St.

Bedford, Ohio

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for details.

St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral

3256 Warren Rd.

Cleveland, Ohio

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here for details.

St. Michael Parish

6912 Chestnut Rd

Independence, OH 44131

4pm-7pm

Click here for information

St. Monica

(Served in school cafeteria)

13633 Rockside Rd.

Garfield Heights, Ohio

4pm-7pm

Click here for details.

St. Noel Banquet Center

35200 Chardon Rd

Willoughby Hills Ohio, 44094

4:30pm – 7:30pm

Click here for details.

Ss. Robert and William Parish

367 E 260th St

Euclid, OH 44132

Click here for details.

Vermilion-on-the-Lake-Clubhouse

3780 Edgewater Dr., Vermilion

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here for details.

