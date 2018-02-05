2018 Lenten fish fry locations

CLEVELAND – The Lenten Fish Fry season has returned in Northeast Ohio! Lent begins on Wednesday, February 14 with Ash Wednesday.
Why is it Fish Fry “season”? Many Christian churches abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as the “fish fry season.”
Churches, organizations and restaurants host Lenten seafood lunches and dinners for the community to enjoy. Here’s a list – you can find one via the interactive map or look for a location alphabetically.
If you have a Fish Fry you’d like to have us list, please send the name of the church, the address, the times of the dinner and a link to your website/information to tips@fox8.com.
American Legion Post 421
22001 Brookpark Road
Fairview Park, Ohio
4:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Click here for details.
American Slovak Club
2915 Broadway Ave.
Lorain, Ohio
11am-8pm
Click here for details.
Church of the Holy Angels
18205 Chillicothe Rd.
Chagrin Falls, Ohio
5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for details.
Copper Stone Catering & Event Center
4630 Ridge Road. Brooklyn, Ohio 44144
Dinner served 4:00pm-9:00pm
Click here for details.
Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center
Lenau Park
7370 Columbia Rd.
Olmsted Township
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for details.
First United Methodist Church of Akron
263 E Mill Street
Akron, OH 44308
Feb. 23, March 9 & March 23rd
5pm-7pm
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Stow/Knights of Columbus
3179 Kent Rd
Stow, OH 44224
4:30pm-7pm
Click here for information
John Knox Presbyterian Church
25200 Lorain Road
North Olmsted, Ohio 44070
4pm-8pm
Through March 16
Click here for information
Johnson United Methodist Church
3409 Johnson Road
Norton, Ohio 44203
Every other Friday, starting Feb. 16
4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Click here for details.
Knights of Columbus Hall
2055 Glenmount Ave.
Akron, Ohio
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more details.
Mary Queen of Peace
4423 Pearl Rd.
Cleveland, Ohio
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more details.
Medina VFW Post 5137
3916 Pearl Rd.
Medina, Ohio
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more details.
Merwin’s Wharf
1785 Merwin Avenue
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Click here for information
Normandy Catering, Inc.
30310 Palisades Pkwy
Wickliffe, OH 44092
4pm-7:30pm
Click here for details.
Our Lady of Guadalupe
9080 Shepard Rd.
Macedonia, Ohio
5:30pm-7:30pm
Click here for more details.
Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish Hall
708 Erie St
Grafton, OH 44044
5pm-7pm
February 16, March 2, 9,16, and 23
Click here for information.
Polish American Citizens Club
472 Glenwood Ave.
Akron, Ohio
4:30pm-8pm
Click here for more details.
Queen of Heaven Parish
1800 Steese Rd
Uniontown, OH 44685
4:30pm-7pm
Click here for information.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater
1 Club Drive
Highland Hts, Oh 44143
Fridays, 11:30am – 9:00pm
Click here for details.
St. Albert the Great
6667 Wallings Rd
North Royalton, OH 44133
4pm-7pm
No fish fry March 9
Click here for more information.
St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church
7700 Hoertz Rd.
Parma, Ohio
5pm-7pm
Click here for more information
St. Barnabas Lenten Fish Fry
9451 Brandywine Rd
Northfield Ohio 44067
4:30pm-7pm
Click here for information
St. Bernadette Parish
2256 Clague Rd., Westlake 44145
5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
February 9th, February 23, March 9, March 23
Click here for more details.
St. Charles Borromeo
5891 Ridge Rd.
Parma, Ohio
4pm-7pm
Click here for more details.
St. Clarence Catholic Parish
30106 Lorain Road
North Olmsted, Ohio 44070
4:30pm-7pm
Click here for information
St. Colette Catholic Church
330 West 130TH Street
Brunswick, OH, 44212
4:30 pm- 7pm
Click here for more information.
Sts. Constantine & Helen Cathedral
3352 Mayfield Rd.
Cleveland Heights, Ohio
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for more details.
St. Dominic Parish
3455 Norwood Road
Shaker Heights, Ohio
5pm- 8pm
Click here for more details.
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Concord Township, OH 44060
5pm-7:30pm
Click here for more information
St. James Parish
17514 Detroit Ave
Lakewood, Ohio
5:30pm-7:30pm
Click here for details
St. Joseph Church
12700 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, Ohio
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
February 16 and March 16 only
Click here for more details.
St. Jude
590 Poplar St.
Elyria, Ohio
5pm-7pm
Click here for more details.
St. Leo the Great Parish
4940 Broadview Rd
Cleveland, OH 44109
4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for details.
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church
St. Mary’s Social Hall
300 Union St.
Bedford, Ohio
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for details.
St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral
3256 Warren Rd.
Cleveland, Ohio
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for details.
St. Michael Parish
6912 Chestnut Rd
Independence, OH 44131
4pm-7pm
Click here for information
St. Monica
(Served in school cafeteria)
13633 Rockside Rd.
Garfield Heights, Ohio
4pm-7pm
Click here for details.
St. Noel Banquet Center
35200 Chardon Rd
Willoughby Hills Ohio, 44094
4:30pm – 7:30pm
Click here for details.
Ss. Robert and William Parish
367 E 260th St
Euclid, OH 44132
Click here for details.
Vermilion-on-the-Lake-Clubhouse
3780 Edgewater Dr., Vermilion
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for details.
