Teen who killed her father returns home after sentence

WARREN, Ohio -- A teen girl who said she killed her father because of his abuse has returned home after serving eight months in a juvenile detention center and a mental health facility.

Attorney Ian Friedman, who represents 16-year-old Bresha Meadows, confirmed to FOX 8 News on Sunday that the teen was home.

Meadows pleaded guilty last May to delinquency by reason of involuntary manslaughter for killing 41-year-old Jonathan Meadows at their family's home in Warren in July 2016. She was 14 at the time.

The teen was sentenced to two months in a juvenile detention center followed by six months at a mental health facility in Cleveland.

