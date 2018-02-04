Snow will stay with us throughout the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A round of snow is bringing a coating to 2″ through 2 a.m. With a little lake enhancement behind the front the snow-belt could see up to 3″ before things quiet down. Temperatures are in the 20s and single-digit wind chills are expected overnight with a sustained NW wind around 15 mph.

Monday: cold again, with temperatures only in the low 20s and a mix of sun and clouds. Another system moves in Monday night bringing another shot of snow for everyone. General amounts will be around an inch by Tuesday morning.

Yet another round of snow is expected on Wednesday. Several inches of accumulation are possible as this one moves through and is one to watch.