Rounds of snow continue through Tuesday

CLEVELAND - Another round of widespread snow will develop bringing a coating up to 2″ this evening. With a little lake enhancement behind the front the snow-belt could see up to 3″ of snow before things quiet down.

Temperatures will fall into the 20’s through the evening. Single digit wind chills expected overnight with a sustained NW wind around 15 mph.

Tomorrow we’re back to cold, with temperatures only in the low 20’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Another system moves in Monday night bringing another round of snow for everyone. General amounts will be around an inch by Tuesday morning.

Yet another round of snow is expected on Wednesday. Several inches of accumulation are possible as this one move through and is one to watch.

