Medina man returns home to find house on fire

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, OH--The owner of a home in Medina County’s Spencer Township, says he went to the store Sunday afternoon and as he was heading home, he saw a large plume of smoke billowing over his rural neighborhood.

Carl Dolan told Fox 8, "I said 'what the heck is that'. Well then, the closer I go, I thought, ‘well maybe it was one of my neighbors,' but I got home and it was mine and it just scared the heck out of me."

Firefighters from Spencer Township and surrounding communities rushed to the scene and discovered that the fire was quickly spreading. However, in the countryside, fighting a fire is not as simple as attaching a hose to a hydrant.

“In our location, we don't have water lines so we have to set up portable ponds to have the water here. We set up a water shuttle and we have neighboring departments come in water tankers. We dump in the shuttle and we can push the water through like that," said Fire Chief P.J. Howard.

Investigators say the blaze started in the garage and then spread to the rest of the home. "I said 'oh my God, what the heck. I just couldn't believe that it was happening. I mean I didn't leave nothing on. I heat with wood but they said that wasn't the problem."

As he waits to see if anything inside the house can be salvaged, Dolan says he is grateful that he and his family are safe. "I feel great about that but it's just that everything, our whole life is in there, except for my kids and that's it," he said.