LOS ANGELES – Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have welcomed a baby girl.

The model made the announcement on her Twitter account Sunday, saying that the baby was born on February 1.

According to TMZ, she delivered the baby at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months.. ♥️ https://t.co/dkRKkcxwsS — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 4, 2018

Kylie is the youngest child of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Kardashian.

