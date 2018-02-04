Forecast: Snow will accumulate all across Greater Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Snow is likely this morning with general (synoptic) accumulation of up to 4" possible by this evening. The Snowbelt could see up to a half a foot of snow before things quiet down.

Here is a look at the hour by hour forecast through this afternoon.

Full forecast, here.

With us trending colder again our Lake Erie ice coverage will climb to above 90% shutting off significant lake effect snow, however, there will be lake enhancement following the cold front in the evening.

Here are some maps…widespread snow is expected in the morning.

Stay tuned for details. Plan on some extra drive time this morning to reach your destination safely.