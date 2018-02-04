× 2 male turkeys harassing Ohio postal carriers euthanized

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in Rocky River.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife decided it was time to take action after one of its officers watched a young male called a “jake” approach a woman in Rocky River and begin pecking on her pant legs. Fortunately, the woman had on heavy winter clothing and wasn’t hurt. A spokeswoman for the Ohio Division of Natural Resources tells Fox 8 that if the woman had been wearing lighter-weight clothing “this could have been a different situation, especially if the bird continued to become bolder. The fact that this bird was willing to approach not one but two humans so comfortable led us to believe that needed to be better safe than sorry.”

ODNR says that they made a number of attempts to harass the birds to try and re-instill a fear of humans in them.

The two jakes were euthanized Friday. Non-aggressive hens in the rafter that have been hanging around the neighborhood wandered off.

Joggers in the nearby Rocky River Reservation also had reported being harassed.

The Division of Wildlife offered the jakes’ carcasses to an animal rehabilitation center to feed its raptors.