Weekend forecast: Snow assembles for Sunday

CLEVELAND -- A very cold morning across Greater Cleveland with increasingly brisk winds expected ahead of the next system.

Our weather pattern going into February will be bobbing back and forth with many polar and arctic air parcels.

The next round of snow for everyone arrives on Sunday. Anticipate general amounts of 2-4″ accumulation. With us trending colder again, our Lake Erie ice coverage will climb to above 90% shutting off significant lake effect snow.

Here is a look at overnight temperatures into early afternoon:

