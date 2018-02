Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Snow appears likely after midnight, and most likely after about 8 or 9 Sunday morning. Anticipate general amounts of 2-4″ accumulation.

With us trending colder again our Lake Erie ice coverage will climb to above 90% shutting off significant lake effect snow.

The long range February outlook continues to show persistent cold with above normal snowfall, at least for the first week or two.