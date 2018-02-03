× Ohio lawmakers propose paid family leave bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio lawmakers have announced that they will introduce legislation to establish the Ohio Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program.

State Reps. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights) and Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus) announced the proposed legislation Wednesday. In the Ohio senate, state Senator Charleta B. Tavares (D-Columbus) is the sponsor of the bill. It is expected to be introduced later this month or early next month.

The proposed legislation would allow workers to continue earning a percentage of their paycheck while they take time off to care for a newborn, a newly adopted or new foster child, a family member with a serious illness or to address a medical condition of their own.

Workers would be provided up to 12 weeks of family and medical leave during a 12-month period at partial pay.

To be eligible, employees must have worked at least 680 hours and contributed to premiums to the Family and Medical Leave Insurance Fund for at least one year. Funding for the program is provided entirely by the employee through premiums deducted from their wages. Businesses would bear no financial costs, but they may decide to do so if they wish.

Right now, the federal Family Medical Leave program grants an unpaid leave of absence in similar circumstances.

You can read the full proposal for House Bill 511 here.