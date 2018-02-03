Cargo train derails in Ashland County: Norfolk Southern

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — A cargo train carrying propane and crude zinc oxide derailed early Saturday morning in Ashland County, railroad officials said.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in Loudonville.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Jon Glass said at least 15 cars derailed off the tracks. One of the cars carrying propane was punctured, spilling propane at the crash site. Glass says the railroad company’s environmental team is on the scene cleaning up.

A train derailment shuts down SR-39 in Ashland County, here's a look from Chopper 10 https://t.co/nAHe7nVsVh #10TV pic.twitter.com/CQ52JRa9Ed — 10TV.com (@10TV) February 3, 2018

No one was hurt, and there are no public safety concerns, according to Glass.

Fire HAZMAT crews from Perrysville, Ashland and Mansfield are assisting, as well.

This is a developing story. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.