1 killed, 5 hurt in Garfield Heights bar shooting

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — One person was killed and five others were hurt in a shooting inside a bar in Garfield Heights early Saturday, police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team.

It happened at Topicz Sports Lounge on Broadway Avenue at around 1 a.m.

Officers responded and found a man laying on the ground outside the bar. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Five other people were shot. The victims were taken to both Marymount Hospital and MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment, where their conditions are unknown.

Officials have not yet released the names of any of the victims.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting Garfield Heights police with the investigation.

