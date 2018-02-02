Woman posts video of hair dryer turning into a ‘blowtorch’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A South Carolina woman says her new hair dryer turned into a “blowtorch” after flames shot out when she turned it on.

Erika Shoolbred, of Spartanburg, posted about the “hair frier” on Facebook Monday, saying she had received the item through Amazon.

The post read, “Talk about a bad hair day! My new hair dryer (more like hair frier) from OraCorp on Amazon.com became a blow torch on its first use this morning.”

The dryer left a small burn on her hand and produced a bad smell in her bathroom.

Shoolbred wrote that Amazon has refunded her money, but said she’s still “a bit shaken”:

“The dryer would not turn off. The off on the switch only made it more torchy. I knew I would have to get it submerged in water but first I had to pull the cord from the wall. That’s when I burned my hand. I then was shocked after pulling it from the wall that it still flamed up. I then ran it under the sink. I was fearful my smoke alarm would engage so I opened windows. My bathroom was like a fog and still smells.”

Amazon has since pulled the item from its website, but neither OraCorp nor Amazon returned requests for comment, according to Newsweek.