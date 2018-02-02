Weekend weather: Next round of snow arrives Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Skies are now clearing and the flurries have all but ended…. for now.

Our weather pattern going into February will be bobbing back and forth with many polar and arctic air parcels.

The next round of snow for everyone arrives on Sunday. Anticipate general amounts of 2-4″ accumulation. With us trending colder again, our Lake Erie ice coverage will climb to above 90% shutting off significant lake effect snow.

Here is a look at overnight temperatures into early Saturday:

