Weather: Partly sunny but frigid

Posted 6:32 am, February 2, 2018

More cold is here!  Bundle up!  An arctic front is passing through with temperatures falling.

Scattered bands of lake effect snow are possible.

Our weather pattern going into February will be bobbing back and forth with many polar and arctic air parcels.

Groundhog Day is today!

Even though we all know that furry rodents are not good long-range forecasters, get ready for the tongue-in-cheek shenanigans of Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil.  Groundhog Day ‘lore basically states that if Phil sees his shadow, there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Vice versa portends a quick return to spring.