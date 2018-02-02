Weather: Partly sunny but frigid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More cold is here! Bundle up! An arctic front is passing through with temperatures falling.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:

Scattered bands of lake effect snow are possible.

Our weather pattern going into February will be bobbing back and forth with many polar and arctic air parcels. **CHECK OUT THE REST OF WINTER OUTLOOK** Groundhog Day is today! Even though we all know that furry rodents are not good long-range forecasters, get ready for the tongue-in-cheek shenanigans of Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil. Groundhog Day ‘lore basically states that if Phil sees his shadow, there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Vice versa portends a quick return to spring.