Two Stark County high schools dealing with tragic loss of classmates stand together

UNIONTOWN, Ohio – Two Stark County high school basketball teams will compete on the court Friday night, but off the court both schools will stand in solidarity.

The Lake Blue Streaks in Uniontown will host the Perry High School Panthers. Both schools are dealing with the tragic loss of classmates.

Tuesday, 16-year-old Lake High student Macie Behringer was killed in a car accident on the way to school. She was a popular cheerleader and gymnast at the school. She was also scheduled to graduate early from high school this spring.

In the past six months, six students at Perry High School have taken their own lives.

According to Kevin Tobin, spokesman for the Lake School District, students from both schools will aim to console each other as their teams come together on the court Friday night.

Students from both schools plan to wear blue in honor of Macie. Tobin says there will also be a moment of silence in her honor before the National Anthem. Macie’s cheerleading coach is also expected to briefly say a few words about the standout athlete and student.

Tobin says Lake students have supported the students at Perry as they deal with the suicides of classmates. He says students at Lake appreciate the support they are receiving from Perry High School as they deal with their own tragedy.