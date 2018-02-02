Tickets go on sale Friday morning for over $900,000 Queen of Hearts jackpot

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Big money!

The Queen of Hearts jackpot at Grayton Road Tavern is up to at least $900,000. Tickets for the next big drawing, which will take place Wednesday, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

According to the tavern, doors opened at 6 a.m. and a long wait line was expected.

Tickets are $1 each. When one is purchased, customers fill out each ticket with their name, number and card number they want to see pulled.

For the Queen of Hearts Rules and Numbers, click here.

The game is simple: a deck of 52 cards, including the jokers, is placed face down on a board and sealed. Each card is numbered.

When people buy their tickets, they put their name and phone number on the back and then pick a number of a card that’s on the board.

If their ticket is drawn from the barrel, their card, the number card that they chose, is revealed. If they get the queen of hearts, they win the big jackpot

If no one wins next week, the jackpot will continue to grow.