CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six teens involved in last month’s Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center riot that caused thousands of dollars in damages will face a judge Friday morning.

Prosecutors say they used chairs to break windows, and three of the inmates tried to escape.

Damage totals are close to $200,000.

The inmates involved were either 14 or 15.

New charges from the riot could keep them behind bars until they are 21.

Continuing coverage.