School rallies around Wooster nurse’s husband battling cancer

WOOSTER, Ohio - When a Wooster elementary school nurse faced a crisis at home, an entire school rallied around her family providing some healing of their own.

Together since 16, the lives of Beau and Amanda Dudte changed with one word.

"Before we know it she's like yes, you have Leukemia and she wanted to admit him right then and there," said Amanda describing the day she will never forget.

To say the news was a shock would be an understatement, at the time Beau thought he would learn of an ulcer.

"I don't think anything can really prepare you for something like that especially when it's something so minor that I thought was happening," said Beau.

His October diagnosis, lead to long hospital stays and time away from his three young children. Every month bringing a new test of strength.

"I can do all this I can go through my treatments," said Beau beginning to cry. "I can do my time in the hospital but when it comes to seeing the effects on my wife and kids that's definitely the hardest part."

During the darkest of days for Beau and Amanda, co-workers at Melrose Elementary School in Wooster turned into family by stepping up to show just how much they care.

"I saw that someone was going around and selling "Beau's Battle," t-shirts on Facebook so I contacted that person and said our school would like to purchase them so that we can wear them once a week to support," said principal Kaylee Harrell.

Amanda says the special shirts help uplift her spirits and let her know she's not alone.

"To walk in the doors in the morning and see all the teachers and the staff with the shirts on it's an amazing feeling," said Amanda standing in the doorway for school's exam room. "It makes me feel...I have so much support. I'm not just dealing with this battle with my husband at home. It's nice to see I have the support here at school."

While there is no crystal ball for this family's future one thing is clear, love can carry you through the darkest of times. Now the Dudte's are hoping to find that love in a stranger, a perfect match for a desperately need bone marrow transplant as Beau prepares for another round of treatment next week.

"Become an organ donor, I mean it doesn't help just me it helps so many people out there. When I was in the hospital I met so many people that are in worse shape than I am," said Beau.

