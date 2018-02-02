Queen of Hearts $1M jackpot: New locations to buy tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Ticket sales for the Queen of Hearts jackpot have been suspended at Grayton Road Tavern due to safety concerns for traffic and parking.

But, don't worry; there are three other local locations you can go to buy tickets for the jackpot, which is now over $1 million, according to the tavern.

Here are the locations:

J’s Skills Amusement Center

6287 Lear Nagle Rd, North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039

Ph: 440-788-7266

Hours of Operation: Monday through Thursday 10:00am through Midnight, Saturday and Sunday 1:00pm to 11pm.

**Ticket sales will be suspended at 3:00pm on Wednesdays

Lucky J’s

1219 Cooper Foster Road Lorain, Ohio 44053

Ph: 440- 242-0447

Hours of Operation: Monday through Thursday 10:00am through Midnight, Saturday and Sunday 1:00pm to 11pm.

**Ticket sales will be suspended at 3:00pm on Wednesdays.

Harry Buffalo

4824 Great Northern Blvd, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Hours of Operation: Daily 12-9 p.m.

Ph: (440) 734-4545

**Ticket sales will be suspended at 3:00pm on Wednesdays.

Grayton Road Tavern says ticket sales will resume at their location once a safety plan has been implemented.

They ask you to check their website or Facebook page for updates.

The drawing will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland.

Here is how the game works:

Tickets are $1 each.

A deck of 52 cards, including the jokers, is placed face down on a board and sealed. Each card is numbered.

When people buy their tickets, they put their name and phone number on the back and then pick a number of a card that’s on the board.

If their ticket is drawn from the barrel, their card, the number card that they chose, is revealed. If they get the queen of hearts, they win the big jackpot

If no one wins, the jackpot will continue to grow.

**Watch a past report about the drawing in the video, above**

**Read more about Queen of Hearts**