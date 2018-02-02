× No indictment for Cleveland police officers in Tanisha Anderson’s death

CLEVELAND – A special grand jury decided Friday not to indict Cleveland police officers in the death of Tanisha Anderson.

The 37-year-old woman died in police custody in November 2014. Police responded to Anderson’s home after her family called for paramedics.

According to a memorandum released by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, “no bill” notifications were filed with the clerk of courts office.

“The Attorney General’s Office Specials Prosecutors conducted a profession and through review of all evidence that was legally permissible to view and obtained an outside medical expert to render a critical opinion of cause and manner of death,” the memo stated.

“As with any grand jury decision, such a decision is made with an eye towards criminal liability and should not interpreted as an endorsement, rejections, approval, or disapproval of actions or inactions by any person. The death of Tanisha Anderson is tragic.”

According to the memo released, the medical expert said Anderson died of heart issues.

He ruled “it would appear no significant chest compromise was occurring and the sudden collapse is more consistent with a cardiac event.”

The city paid more than $2 million to settle a civil lawsuit with Anderson’s family last year.

“I encourage the public to access the court documents and depositions to obtain the real facts,” said attorney David Malik, who represents the family.

Family members of Tanisha Anderson have told the Fox 8 I-Team on numerous occasions that they wanted the officers to face criminal charges.

The police union officials maintained the officers did nothing wrong.

“I appreciate the efforts of the special prosecutor and the service of grand jury that came to the just conclusion that these officers did nothing wrong,” said attorney Henry Hilow, who represents the police officers.

More stories on Tanisha Anderson here