Never forgotten: Family plans vigil for 4-year-old boy found dead at Cleveland home

CLEVELAND – The family of a 4-year-old boy, whose remains were found behind a vacant west side home in September, wants to make sure he is never forgotten.

Nikki Clark, a cousin of Eliazar Ruiz, says they are planning a vigil for him on February 20, the day he would have turned 5.

“We don’t want him to be this unknown, unidentified sketch that has been all over; we want people to know who he was,” Clark said.

The vigil will be held from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. outside the house on Longmead Avenue where the boy was found.

The family is still trying to figure out how the boy died.

The child’s mother was sent to prison last year. She gave the child to his godmother to watch him. The mother told FOX 8, during a phone call from prison, that she thought the boy was okay.

Then last month she saw the FOX 8 story about the remains of a child being found and realized the little boy was her son.

No charges have been filed, and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office and detectives are trying to determine how and when he died.

“We are not going to let this go until the truth comes out,” Clark said. “He will never be forgotten.”

